Squirrels Swept in Sunday Doubleheader

May 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were swept in a doubleheader by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium, falling in the first game, 2-1, before losing the second, 4-2.

The Flying Squirrels (13-32) lost five games in the series against the Rumble Ponies (27-17) by a combined six runs. Richmond leads the league in one-run losses this year with 11 and losses by two or less with 17.

Game 1

Win: Jack Wenninger (5-2)

Loss: Jake Choate (1-3)

Save: Dylan Ross (1)

TOG: 1:52

The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held to one hit after their first seven batters and lost the Rumble Ponies, 2-1, in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader at Mirabito Stadium.

In the top of the first, Drew Ellis hit a two-out, RBI single to lift the Flying Squirrels to a 1-0 lead against Rumble Ponies starter Jack Wenninger (Win, 5-2).

Binghamton jumped ahead, 2-1, in the fourth. William Lugo tied the score with a double and Alex Ramirez added an RBI single against Richmond starter Jack Choate (Loss, 1-3).

Douglas Orellana and Dylan Ross (Save, 1) closed out the final two innings for Binghamton.

Raymond Burgos struck out three batters over 1.1 relief innings.

Game 2

Win: TJ Shook (3-0)

Loss: Seth Lonsway (2-3)

Save: Carlos Guzman (4)

TOG: 2:10

Attendance: 1,437

The Flying Squirrels jumped ahead, 2-0, in the top of the first inning against Rumble Ponies opener Luis Moreno. Sabin Ceballos drove an RBI double and later scored on a single by Cal Mitchell.

In the second, the Rumble Ponies opened with back-to-back singles, setting up a run-scoring groundout by Alex Ramirez to close the score to 2-1.

Binghamton jumped ahead in the bottom of the fourth. Ramirez tied the score with a single and Kevin Parada hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly to give the Rumble Ponies a 3-2 lead. Ramirez struck again in the sixth with an RBI single to extend the lead to 4-2.

Seth Lonsway (Loss, 2-3) threw 5.1 innings and allowed four runs.

Binghamton reliever TJ Shook (Win, 3-0) threw three hitless and scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Carlos Guzman (Save, 3) finished the game with a 1-2-3 seventh.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game series against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Tuesday night at The Diamond. Left-hander Joe Whitman (2-4, 4.21) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

