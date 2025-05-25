Dees Fans Eight, Jasso Homers for Eighth Time in Series Finale loss to New Hampshire Sunday

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in finale of a six-game series at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H. on Sunday by a score of 7-5.

Somerset won five games of a six-game set for the first time since 9/10-9/15/24 vs. NH.

RHP Bailey Dees (4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 8 K) tied a season-high eight strikeouts in his eighth start of the season and did not factor into the decision.

Dees struck out eight batters for the second time in his last three starts.

RHP Jordany Ventura (1.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his 11th appearance out of the bullpen this season.

3B Dylan Jasso (3-for-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, SB) crushed his eighth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the fifth inning.

In the six-game series, Jasso went 6-for-16 (.375/.412/.563) with 6 H, 3 R, 1 HR, and 4 RBI. His .375 BA was tied with Cole Gabrielson for the second highest among Patriots hitters.

At the end of the game, Jasso ranks third in the Eastern League in TB (77), fourth in HR (8), fourth in H (44), seventh in RBI (27), and ninth in SLG (.500).

SS George Lombard Jr. (2-3, 2 BB, 3 R, 2 SB) extended his on-base streak to 14 games, tied for the third longest on-base streak in the EL, scoring three runs on two singles and two walks.

Lombard Jr. reached base safely for the 15th time in his first 16 Double-A games. Lombard Jr. worked his 37th walk of the season, the most of any player in the Yankees organization, working four more walks than Aaron Judge.

Lombard Jr. leads all Yankee minor leaguers with a .457 OBP and 35 R. Lombard. Jr's 17 SB is tied with Brendan Jones for the Yankee minor league lead. Lombard Jr. ranks fifth in BA (.287), sixth in OPS (.847), and eighth in H (36).

C Rafael Flores (2-for-4, 2B, RBI, BB, ROE, K) hit his EL leading 22nd extra-base hit with an RBI double in the ninth inning.

Along with extra-base hits, Flores leads in total bases (95), the only player in the league with 90 or more total bases this season. Flores ranks second in SLG (.549), second in RBI (34), fourth in OPS (.909), and fifth in R (26).

1B Tyler Hardman (1-for-5, K) picked up a hit for the fourth game out of five played this series with a single in the second.

In the series, Hardman paced the Patriots in batting average and RBI where he went 8-for-21 (.381/.381/.619) with 2 2B, 8 H, 8 RBI, and 3 R.

