Portland Drops to Reading 5-3 in Series Finale

May 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (24-18) drop the series finale to the Reading Fightin Phils (16-27) 5-3 in front of a sellout crowd of 6,868 fans on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Park. The Sea Dogs are now 1.5 games back of the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies in the Northeast Division standings of the Eastern League.

Sea Dogs LHP's Hayden Mullins and Jeremy Wu-Yelland combined to toss five scoreless innings while striking out four batters. Blaze Jordan now boasts a 12 game on-base streak going 2-3 with two singles and an RBI.

Trailing the Sea Dogs 3-1 with one out in the top of the ninth inning, The Fightin Phils started to comeback. With one out, pinch hitter Leandro Pineda doubled to start the inning and later advanced to third on a wild pitch. The next batter Luis Verdugo singled home Pineda and trimmed the deficit to one run. In the next at-bat, Trent Farquhar lined a single, moving Verdugo up to second base. Then Robert Moore ripped a bases clearing two-run triple and then scored on a throwing error on the play to give Reading a 5-3 lead.

Portland started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Zach Ehrhard cracked a double and then advanced to third on a groundout a batter later. The next batter Blaze Jordan ripped an RBI single that made the score 1-0.

The Sea Dogs struck again in the bottom of the third. After Z. Ehrhard reached base on an error, Allan Castro singled. In the ensuing at-bat, a balk occurred which advanced both runners to second and third. Then a wild pitch allowed Z. Ehrhard to score which increased the Sea Dogs advantage to 2-0.

Portland padded their lead in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, Z. Ehrhard smacked his second double of the game followed by an RBI single by Castro allowed the Sea Dogs to take a 3-0 lead.

Reading tallied one run in the top of the sixth on a solo home run from Felix Reyes (4) which cut the score to 3-1.

RHP Travis Kuhn (4-1, 3.72 ERA) was awarded the win tossing 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit and striking out three batters. RHP Christopher Troye (3-1, 7.82 ERA) was given the loss pitching 0.2 innings allowing two runs (one earned) while fanning two batters.

The Sea Dogs have the day off tomorrow and then will be back in action in Altoona, Pennsylvania on Tuesday, May 27th at 6pm at People's Natural Gas Field. Portland and Altoona's starters are TBA.







Eastern League Stories from May 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.