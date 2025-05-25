Ponies Sweep Sunday Doubleheader against Squirrels

May 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (27-17) swept a doubleheader against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (13-32) on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. The Rumble Ponies took five of six games in the series and have won nine of their last 13, to go to a season-high 10 games over .500 for the season.

Game One: Rumble Ponies 2, Flying Squirrels 1 (7)

Jack Wenninger (5-2) allowed one run and three hits over five innings with no walks and five strikeouts, retiring the final 11 batters he faced to earn his fifth win of the season.

With Binghamton down 1-0 in the fourth, Nick Lorusso led off the inning with a double. Two batters later, William Lugo drove him in with an RBI double to tie the game at one. The next batter, Alex Ramírez hit an RBI single to center to give the Rumble Ponies a 2-1 lead.

Douglas Orellana pitched a scoreless sixth and Dylan Ross retired the side in order in the seventh for his first career Double-A save.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 4, Flying Squirrels 2 (7)

Richmond again took the early lead with two runs in the first on a two out RBI double from Sabin Ceballos and an RBI single from Cal Mitchell.

Ramírez would put the Ponies on the board with an RBI groundout in the second to cut the deficit to 2-1. In the fourth, Lugo led off the frame with a walk and D'Andre Smith followed with a single to right. That brought Ramírez to the plate again and he tied the game at two with an opposite field RBI single. The next batter, Kevin Parada, put Binghamton on top with a sacrifice fly to right, bringing home Smith and making it 3-2.

Ramírez drove in an insurance run in the eighth with another single to right to score Lugo. Ramírez finished the game 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Lugo was 1-for-1 with two walks and three runs scored.

TJ Shook earned the win (3-0) with three scoreless and hitless frames in relief, with only one walk and five strikeouts. Shook entered the game in the third with runners on second and third with none out and struck out the next three batters. He lowered his ERA on the season to 2.20 in 10 appearances.

Ryan Lambert pitched a scoreless sixth. After allowing two hits to begin the frame, he struck out the next three hitters. Carlos Guzman earned his fourth save of the year retiring the side in order in the seventh.

The Rumble Ponies are off Monday and begin a six-game series in Bowie on Tuesday night against the Chesapeake Baysox (AA Orioles). First pitch from Prince George's Stadium is at 6:35 p.m., with the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:20 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Over the two games Sunday, Ramírez finished with four hits and four RBIs...Lugo finished the doubleheader 3-for-4 with four runs scored... Rumble Ponies pitchers struck out 11 batters over seven innings in game two...it is Binghamton's second sweep of a doubleheader this season and their third straight series win...Guzman is now 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season...Wenninger over his two starts this series allowed only one earned run in 10 innings, lowering his ERA on the season to 2.70.







