Curve Split Sunday Doubleheader in Akron

May 25, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - After dropping the first four games of the week in Akron, the Curve split a doubleheader on Sunday night to the RubberDucks at Canal Park, taking game one 1-0 before falling in game two 5-4.

GAME ONE

Altoona was held scoreless over the first five innings of the contest by Akron starter Trenton Denholm, who struck out seven and allowed just three hits. With Shawn Rapp on the mound in the sixth inning, Termarr Johnson singled with one out before Jack Brannigan and Nick Cimillo each drew walks to load the bases with two outs. Tres Gonzalez then singled home the game-deciding run to make it 1-0.

Jarod Bayless tossed the first three innings without allowing a hit, striking out three with one walk. Emmanuel Chapman followed with two hitless frames, walking two with two strikeouts to earn the win. Wilken Ramos took over with a 1-0 lead and earned the save, surrendering one hit with one walk. The win marked Altoona's first of the week and snapped a five-game losing streak. It was the fourth shutout win of the season for the Curve.

GAME TWO

The Curve jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the second inning with an RBI-single from Mike Jarvis off the starter Ross Carver, scoring Cimillo. Later in the fourth with runners on the corners and two outs, Gonzalez would score a run on a strike three wild pitch to Aaron McKeithan.

With Altoona trailing 5-2 in the ninth inning, Mitch Jebb and Kervin Pichardo led off the frame with singles before Johnson drove a double off the wall in center field to score two runs and bring Altoona within one run. Akron closer Zane Morehouse finished the job and stranded Johnson at third base to end the game.

Cy Nielson opened the game with a scoreless first inning and two strikeouts. J.C. Flowers took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in the third inning, with Jorge Burgos knocking home two with a double. Burgos would add two more runs off Jaden Woods in the fifth inning on a single. Woods struck out two batters and allowed two runs in his only inning of relief. Valentin Linarez tossed a scoreless inning in the sixth.

Altoona returns home on Tuesday to begin a six-game series with the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. and starters for both teams are yet to be announced.

