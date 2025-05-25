Baysox Take Five of Six with Sunday Night Victory over Senators

HARRISBURG, PA - The Chesapeake Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, took down the Harrisburg Senators - Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, 6-3, on Sunday night at FNB Field.

The Baysox (23-21) were led offensively by Adam Retzbach, who tallied the third three-hit game of his career, including a two-run single that opened the scoring in the fourth. Those were the only runs allowed by Senators starter Kyle Luckham, who scattered eight hits through seven innings.

On the mound for Chesapeake, right-hander Braxton Bragg had another impressive start. Bragg matched a Double-A career high with eight strikeouts on Sunday, including punching out six of the first 11 batters he faced. Bragg did allow a run on a Maxwell Romero Jr. double in the fifth.

Bragg pitched into the seventh for the first time in his Double-A career but yielded a leadoff double to Joe Naranjo and was removed after 92 pitches - the most of his career and most from a Baysox arm this season. Naranjo would score from third on a grounder to first later in the inning against right-hander Daniel Lloyd, so Bragg would take a no-decision.

The Baysox immediately took the lead back in the eighth. A pair of walks and a sacrifice put two runners in scoring position for Jeremiah Jackson, who replaced Max Wagner in the game in the seventh. Jackson singled off Harrisburg's Luke Young (L, 0-2) to plate Doug Hodo to make it 3-2 Chesapeake. Retzbach would take on another run for his third RBI of the game on a successful sacrifice bunt later in the frame.

Lloyd (W, 3-1) yielded a run in the bottom half of the frame, but thanks to a strikeout from right-hander Yaqui Rivera, Chesapeake took a 4-3 lead into the ninth. Silas Ardoin padded the edge with a two-run double that brought home a pair of walks, before Keagan Gillies (S, 6) shut the door with a scoreless bottom of the ninth.

Following Sunday's win, the Baysox have won six of seven games for the first time this season and have won four of five series on the road to begin 2025.

