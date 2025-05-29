Senators Outscore Richmond down the Stretch

May 29, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators scored five unanswered runs to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels 8-3 Thursday night at The Diamond in Richmond. The Senators had a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth when Richmond plated three runs to tie the game. The Senators bounced right back and scored twice in the seventh and then three more in the eighth inning for the win. The Senators have taken two of three in the series.

THE BIG PLAY

CJ Stubbs started the scoring with a two-run home run in the second inning for the Senators.

FILIBUSTERS

Kevin Made went 3-for-3 with 2 RBIs. Cayden Wallace and Murphy Stehly both had two hits and scored two runs. Johnathon Thomas had two hits and an RBI in his double-A debut. The Senators went 4-for-10 with runners in scoring position. Delino Deshields was ejected in the sixth inning, arguing a fair/foul ball on a two-run home run by Thomas Gavello that tied the game.

TOP OF THE HILL

Hyun-il Choi started and pitched five shutout innings while striking out seven. Ivan Armstrong allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning. Garrett Davila, Chance Huff, and Luke Young combined to pitch the final 3.1 innings for the Senators without allowing a run. Davila earned the win, his fourth this season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and the Richmond Flying Squirrels play game four of their six-game series Friday at 6:35 p.m. at The Diamond in Richmond. The game can be heard on ESPN 96.5, 95.3 and 1400 beginning at 6:20 p.m.







Eastern League Stories from May 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.