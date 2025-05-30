Squirrels Power Past Senators, 7-6

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels hit three early homers and held off the Harrisburg Senators for a 7-6 win on Friday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (15-34) pulled ahead 6-0 in the first four innings before the Senators (22-27) closed within a run in the seventh.

In the bottom of the first, Turner Hill reached on a walk and Bryce Eldridge belted a two-run homer to center, his seventh of the season, to open a 2-0 lead against Harrisburg starter Dustin Saenz (Loss, 3-5).

The next batter, Drew Ellis, clubbed a solo homer to left to open a 3-0 Richmond lead.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Flying Squirrels put two runners on base with one out. After first baseman Joe Naranjo dropped a foul pop-up by Zach Morgan, he launched a three-run homer to extend the lead to 6-0.

The Senators closed the score to 6-2 in the top of the fifth with a two-run homer by Murphy Stehly.

Ellis padded the lead to 7-2 with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth.

The Senators scored three runs in the sixth to pull within two. Maxwell Romero hit an RBI double and Stehly followed with a two-run double to close the score to 7-5. Jonathon Thomas added an RBI double in the seventh to pull the Senators within a run.

Manuel Mercedes (Win, 2-5) allowed five runs, including three in the sixth, over 5.2 innings, matching his longest outing of the year.

Harrisburg put two runners on base with one out in the ninth, but Braxton Roxby (Save, 1) struck out the final two batters to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators continue the series on Saturday night. Lefty Jack Choate (1-3, 3.69) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Kyle Luckham (3-2, 2.45). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at The Diamond.

Saturday is Women & Girls in Sports Night presented by CarMax at The Diamond featuring a pregame panel with female athletes, coaches and leaders. In-Your-Face Fireworks follow the game. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

