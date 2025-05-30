Sea Dogs and Curve Suspended in Fifth Inning

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

CURVE, Pa. - Altoona and Portland were suspended in the fifth inning of their game on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. The teams will pick up the suspended game on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and play it to its completion before playing a 7-inning game.

Altoona trails the Sea Dogs, 3-1, in the bottom of the fifth inning before the rain arrived and forced the teams from the field. Portland's Mark Koloszvary knocked a go-ahead two-run homer for the Sea Dogs in the top of the fifth inning.

Curve starter Wilber Dotel tossed five innings and struck out four batters as he navigated occasional rain showers throughout his outing. Dotel allowed three runs on three hits and one walk. Portland scored their first run in the fourth inning on a solo homer from Allen Castro.

The Curve earned their lone run in the first inning when Jack Brannigan tripled home Mitch Jebb.

Portland starter Connelly Early struck out eight batters in 4.2 innings before the Curve used a rain-aided double from Shawn Ross to put two men into scoring position. When the game resumes on Saturday night, the Curve will have men at second and third base with two outs in the bottom of the fifth with Wyatt Hendrie batting.

Altoona and Portland will play a seven-inning game tomorrow following the completion of tonight's contest. RHP Jarod Bayless will start for the Curve against LHP Hayden Mullins for the Sea Dogs.

