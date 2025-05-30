Hardman Homers Twice in Back-to-Back Days, Patriots' Rally Falls Short Against Akron Friday
May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Somerset Patriots News Release
The Somerset Patriots defeated the Akron RubberDucks in game three of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark in Bridgewater, N.J. on Thursday by a score of 12-0.
Somerset crushed four or more home runs for the second time this season (5, 4/29 @RIC). Somerset tied a season-high with 12 runs scored (4/18 @ALT). The Patriots accrued their largest margin of victory this season (+12). The Patriots shut out their opponent for the fifth time this season.
RHP JT Brubaker (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) faced the minimum in his third Major League rehab appearance, throwing 48 pitches and 30 strikes.
Over three total rehab appearances between Somerset and High-A Hudson Valley, Brubaker has posted a 0.93 ERA over 9.2 IP with 3 H, 3 BB, and 6 K.
RHP Brendan Beck (5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) picked up his fourth win of the season in his fifth scoreless outing.
At the end of the game, Beck ranks third in the Eastern League in BA (.179) and WHIP (0.85). Beck leads the team and is fourth in the EL in ERA (2.33)
3B Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2-3, 2B, BB, 2 R) played five innings at third base in his first MLB rehab appearance with Somerset.
DH Tyler Hardman (3-for-3, 2 HR, 6 RBI, 2 R, BB) drove in half of the team's runs in his seventh career multi-home run game.
The performance marked Hardman's first multi-home run game since 7/28/23 vs. BOW. Hardman tied his career-high of six RBI for the first time since his most recent multi-home run game on 7/28/23 vs. BOW. Since 5/17 vs. POR, Hardman is 13-for-36 (.361/.378/.667) with 14 RBI, 6 R, 3 HR, 2 2B, and 1 BB in nine games.
LF Brennen Davis (2-for-2, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, 1 BB) blasted his fifth home run in his 11th game with the Yankees organization.
In 11 total games, Davis is 13-for-34 (.382/.512/.882) with 8 RBI, 5 HR, 10 R, 7 BB, 2 HBP, and 2 SB.
RF Garrett Martin (2-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, K) barreled his sixth home run of the season to lead off the seventh inning.
CF Spencer Jones (2-for-3, 2B, RBI, R, SB, CS) played five innings at centerfield in his first game since returning from the injured list.
Images from this story
|
Somerset Patriots' Tyler Hardman in action
(ty)
