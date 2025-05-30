Ducks Survive Patriot Rallies for 8-7 Win

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks designated hitter Kahlil Watson, shortstop Dayan Frías and left fielder Joe Lampe each had multi-hit games, while Akron scored seven two-out runs and escaped a bases-loaded-no-out jam in the ninth inning for an 8-7 victory over the Somerset Patriots in the fourth game of a six-game series at TD Bank Ballpark Friday night.

Turning Point

After the Patriots erased Akron's 4-0 lead with two runs each in the third and fourth innings, the RubberDucks responded in the top of the fifth inning against right-hander Mason Vinyard. Frías hit a one-out single to left field and went to second base on a groundout. He stole third base, center fielder Jake Fox walked and stole second base, and right fielder Guy Lipscomb grounded a two-out, two-run single to center field for a 6-4 RubberDucks lead.

Mound Presence

Right-hander Austin Peterson began with two scoreless innings but walked two batters in the third inning, and both scored on a two-out throwing error by Frías. In the fourth, Peterson allowed a homer to first baseman Tyler Hardman homered, a triple to left fielder Cole Gabrielson and a game-tying single to shortstop Alexander Vargas before being lifted after 3 1/3 innings, allowing four runs - two earned - on four hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Right-hander Davis Sharpe got five outs while Akron rebuilt its four-run lead to 8-4, before Hardman hit his second home run in the sixth inning. Right-hander Ross Carver allowed a two-run double to center fielder Garrett Martin in the seventh but struck out the side in the eighth. Right-hander Magnus Ellerts walked two batters and hit a third to load the bases with no outs in the ninth, but he struck out the next three hitters, getting Hardman looking to end the game with the tying run at third base.

Duck Tales

Akron broke the scoreless tie against right-hander Trystan Vrieling in the fourth inning, as third baseman Tyresse Turner and catcher Cooper Ingle walked, Watson hit an RBI single, Frías hit a two-run double, and Lampe hit an RBI single. In the sixth, first baseman Jorge Burgos and Frías reached on consecutive two-out throwing errors by Somerset infielders, and Lampe hit a two-run double to left field to make it 8-4.

Notebook

Watson has seven hits and four RBIs in the series...Hardman has four homers in the past two games for Somerset, giving him eight overall this season...Game Time: 3:47 (the Eastern League's longest game this season; Akron's longest since its May 24, 2024, 10-9, 12-inning win at Harrisburg; Akron's longest nine-inning game without a rain delay since a June 27, 2011, 10-9 walk-off home win over Bowie at Canal Park)...Attendance: 7,173.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series at Somerset at 6:35 p.m. Saturday at TD Bank Ballpark. Akron right-hander Trent Denholm (5-1, 2.03 ERA) is scheduled to face Patriots right-hander Bailey Dees (1-3, 4.46 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, with ballpark video on Bally Live and the MLB app. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.