Reading Rallies to Walk off Wolves

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Erie SeaWolves News Release







The SeaWolves (32-17) could not hold a late lead and fell to Reading (18-29) 5-4 on Friday.

Erie captured an early lead against Luke Russo in the first inning when Max Anderson doubled with two out and scored on a single by Thayron Liranzo.

Reading tied the game against Jaden Hamm in the first after singles from Robert Moore and Hendry Mendez put runners on first and third with one out. Keaton Anthony drove home Moore on a fielder's choice groundout, making it 1-1.

Erie knocked three hits against Russo in the second, including a two-out RBI single by Trei Cruz to give Erie a 2-1 lead.

In the third, Aidan Miller clobbered a two-run homer to give Reading a 3-2 lead.

In the fourth inning, Roberto Campos drew a lead-off walk. Eduardo Valencia then singled, sending Campos from first to third. As Campos advanced, Reading center fielder Cade Fergus made a fielding error, allowing Campos to score to tie the game. Later in the inning, Valencia scored on a sacrifice fly to give Erie a 4-3 lead.

Hamm labored through five innings for Erie. He allowed three runs on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts. RJ Petit turned in two scoreless innings of relief for Erie.

Richard Guasch worked a perfect eighth for Erie. He returned for the save chance in the ninth. Fergus struck out to begin the inning, but reached first base on a wild pitch. Guasch then walked Andrick Nava and Moore to load the bases with no outs. Luis Verdugo pinch ran for Nava. After Miller struck out, Mendez tied the game on a sacrifice fly, which scored Fergus and sent Verdugo to third. Guasch's first pitch to Keaton Anthony was a wild pitch and scored Verdugo to end the game.

Travis Kuhn (5-1) earned the win in relief for Reading. Guasch (0-1) blew the save and took the loss.

The series between Erie and Reading continues at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday as Carlos Peña faces Jean Cabrera.

Single-game tickets, Captain's Club Memberships, Paw Pack flexible ticket books, suites, picnics, Stadium Club events, and Bud Light Party Deck groups are now available by visiting SeaWolves.com, calling 814-456-1300, or visiting the UPMC Park Box Office in person.







Eastern League Stories from May 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.