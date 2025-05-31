Trio of Sixth-Inning Homers Lead Erie Past Phils

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (33-17) scored six times in the sixth inning to take down Reading (18-30) 11-1 on Saturday.

Erie scored a trio of unearned runs against Reading starter Jean Cabrera in the fourth inning. Thayron Liranzo singled and Jake Holton doubled to begin the inning. With one out and the infield drawn in, Roberto Campos hit a grounder to shortstop Aidan Miller. Miller errantly threw to home, allowing both Liranzo and Holton to score and Campos to advance to second. Eliezer Alfonzo singled Campos home to make it 3-0.

Carlos Peña allowed a leadoff triple to Alex Binelas in the fifth inning. Binelas scored on a sacrifice fly by Leandro Pineda, making it 3-1.

In the sixth, Erie knocked out Cabrera with one out after singles by Justice Bigbie and Chris Meyers. Mitch Neunborn entered to face Alfonzo, who pummeled a three-run homer to make it 6-1. Following a two-out walk to Trei Cruz, Carlos Mendoza drove a two-run homer. Liranzo followed with a long solo blast, going back-to-back with Mendoza to make it 9-1.

Peña turned in a quality start for Erie. He allowed one run on three hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out a pair of hitters.

Erie tacked on one run in both the seventh and eighth. In the seventh, Meyers doubled with two out. Alfonzo followed with a grounder to first, which Keaton Anthony threw away as he tried to throw to his covering pitcher. Meyers scored to make it 10-1.

In the eighth, Cruz walked and Mendoza singled him to third. Liranzo connected on a line-drive sacrifice fly to left, scoring Cruz to make it 11-1.

Matt Merrill and Ryan Boyer combined for three innings of scoreless relief for Erie.

Peña (2-3) earned the win over Cabrera (1-3).

Erie goes for the series win over Reading at 5:15 p.m. on Sunday as Garrett Burhenn faces Wil Crowe.

