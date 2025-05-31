Early Runs Hold in 4-2 Squirrels Loss to Senators

May 31, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - A pair of two-run homers in the first inning held as the Richmond Flying Squirrels lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 4-2, on Saturday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (15-35) outhit the Senators (23-27), 11-8, but stranded 11 runners on base in the loss.

The Senators opened a 4-0 lead in the first inning against Flying Squirrels starter Jack Choate (Loss, 1-4). After a single by Phillip Glasser, Jonathon Thomas hit a two-run homer, his first of the year. Carlos De La Cruz reached on a walk and Murphy Stehly homered.

The Flying Squirrels scored a pair of runs in the bottom of the first to cut the score to 4-2. Diego Velasquez and Turner Hill hit back-to-back singles to start the inning. After a strikeout by Harrisburg starter Kyle Luckham (Wim, 4-2), Drew Ellis singled to load the bases with one out.

Cal Mitchell singled to center to score Velasquez, but hill was thrown out at the plate by Thomas for the second out of the inning.

Jairo Pomares followed with an RBI single to score a second run.

Evan Gates took over in the fifth and threw three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts. Tyler Myrick worked around two hits to post two scoreless frames, striking out two.

Michael Cuevas (Save, 7) allowed a single to open the bottom of the ninth but retired the next three batters in order to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels and Senators wrap up the series on Sunday afternoon. Lefty Seth Lonsway (2-3, 2.89) will start for Richmond opposed by Harrisburg right-hander Bryce Conley (0-1, 3.14). First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. at The Diamond.

On Sunday, the first 1,000 kids ages 14 and younger will receive a voucher for a commemorative The Diamond youth jersey presented by Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Due to unexpected shipping delays, the jerseys will not be available at the game on Sunday, but fans can redeem their vouchers for one (1) youth replica jersey at the Flying Squirrels game on July 29 against Reading. The vouchers can also be redeemed during regular business hours at The Diamond after July 29.

Prior to Sunday's game, fans can play catch in the outfield from 12:45-1:05 p.m. After the game, kids 14 and under can run the bases presented by Richmond Family Magazine. Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.







