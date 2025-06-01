Squirrels Drop Series Finale to Senators

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels were held hitless until the eighth inning and lost to the Harrisburg Senators, 5-1, on Sunday afternoon at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (15-36) dropped four games in the six-game set against the Senators (24-27).

The Senators opened a 2-0 lead in the second against Flying Squirrels starter Seth Lonsway (Loss, 2-4). After a double by Cayden Wallace and a hit batter, Kevin Made drove a two-out, two-run double.

In the top of the third, Joe Naranjo singled home Phillp Glasser to extend the Harrisburg lead to 3-0.

Wallace hit an RBI double and Murphy Stehly singled in a run in the top of the seventh to push the Senators' lead to 5-0.

Harrisburg starter Bryce Conley (Win, 1-1) did not allow a baserunner until a walk to Drew Ellis in the fifth inning. He finished his day with seven hitless innings and six strikeouts, his third straight scoreless start.

The Flying Squirrels picked up their first hit with a leadoff single by Jairo Pomares in the bottom of the eighth against reliever Erick Mejia. Later in the inning, Aeverson Arteaga broke the shutout bid with a two-out RBI single.

Dylan Cumming pitched 2.1 scoreless relief innings and struck out two batters for Richmond. Michael Stryffeler and Trent Harris each worked a scoreless frame.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (2-4, 3.53) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

The Flying Squirrels open a six-game road series against the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday night. Left-hander Joe Whitman (2-4, 3.53) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond for a six-game series hosting the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, from June 3-8.







