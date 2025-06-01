Fisher Cats and Yard Goats Meet for Series Rubber Match

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







After suffering a 14-5 loss on Saturday night, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (20-30) eye a series victory over the Hartford Yard Goats (25-25) at Dunkin' Park with a 1:10 PM EDT first pitch on Sunday afternoon.

LAST NIGHT

The Fisher Cats tallied a new single-season franchise high of six errors in Saturday night's 14-5 loss. Outfielder Yohendrick Piñango opened the game by hooking a double down the right field line to set up infielder Eddinson Paulino's run-scoring single. Hartford went on to score 12 unanswered runs thanks to two homers in the bottom of the fourth inning. New Hampshire's Devonte Brown turned around his first homer of the season in the top of the sixth and Paulino followed with his third homer of the year in the top of the eighth.

PITCHING MATCHUP

Righty Grant Rogers (0-1, 2.45 ERA) is set to take the hill for the Fisher Cats in what will be his third Double-A start. Rogers makes his second start of the series after tossing a quality start with one earned run on seven hits in the series opener on Tuesday. Taken by Toronto in the 11th round in 2023, Rogers started his MiLB career in Single-A Dunedin before moving up to High-A Vancouver by the end of the 2024 campaign. He went 3-1 with a 1.82 ERA across eight starts for the Canadians this year before heading to New Hampshire on May 20. The six-foot-five starter out of McNeese State has collected nine punchouts across 11 total innings pitched for the Cats and is still in search of his first Double-A win.

Hartford's Blake Adams (1-3, 6.89 ERA) gets the go for the Yard Goats for the second time in the seven-game set. Adams dealt five frames and surrendered one earned run on four hits and three walks while fanning three batters on Tuesday night. The lone run Adams allowed was on a Charles McAdoo homer in the fourth inning, the only run New Hampshire would score in the contest. The 24-year-old was a 13th rounder to the Rockies in 2022 out of Kansas State and spent the majority of last year with High-A Spokane. Adams pitched to a 3.46 ERA in five starts for the Goats last year, including a complete-game shutout against New Hampshire on August 21.

WHAT'S NEXT

New Hampshire returns home on Tuesday, June 3 to host the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a six-game series.







Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2025

Fisher Cats and Yard Goats Meet for Series Rubber Match - New Hampshire Fisher Cats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.