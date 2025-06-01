Liranzo and Valencia's Blasts Lead Erie to Series Win
June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (34-17) clinched a series win with their ninth shutout win of the season, beating Reading (18-31) 5-0 on Sunday.
The game remained scoreless in large part due to Garrett Burhenn's five scoreless innings for Erie. Burhenn allowed three hits and one walk while striking out four.
Thayron Liranzo connected on a solo homer against Gunnar Mayer to begin the sixth inning, giving Erie a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning against Andrew Bechtold, Danny Serretti smashed a two-run double to make it 3-0.
Erie extended the lead in the ninth when Eduardo Valencia drove a two-run homer against Andrew Schultz, making it 5-0.
Troy Watson and Andrew Magno both turned in a pair of scoreless innings in relief to lock down the series victory.
Burhenn (6-1) earned the win over Mayer (1-3). Magno completed his first save of the season.
Erie begins a series at UPMC Park against the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m.
