Homers in Hartford: Cats Take Series with Sunday Slugfest

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (21-30) clinched the series over the Hartford Yard Goats (25-26) at Dunkin' Park on Sunday afternoon, 9-4. New Hampshire first baseman Peyton Williams belted his fifth home run of the season and drove in four runs. Second baseman Cade Doughty sent the next pitch deep for his first of the year and snatched a leaping catch to stave off the Goats in the eighth inning.

In his fourth game batting second, second baseman Eddinson Paulino knocked a pair of doubles and walked twice, while driving in a pair of runs. The Fisher Cats worked a season-high 10 walks, including right fielder and lead-off man RJ Schreck accepting four free passes, as eight out of nine New Hampshire batters reached in Sunday's win.

Grant Rogers made his third Double-A start and second start of the week. The righty starter struck out and walked a pair of batters in four innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits. Alex Amalfi (W, 2-2) relieved Rogers with a pair of one-hit frames, and the lone hit he allowed was a solo homer to Hartford catcher Bryant Betancourt. Amalfi finished with a pair of strikeouts and was credited with the win.

Paulino began Sunday's scoring in the top of the first with his first run-scoring double to give New Hampshire a 1-0 lead. Hartford's Juan Guerrero produced his 11th hit of the week in the bottom of the first with Braiden Ward at second to tie Sunday's rubber match at 1-1.

The Yard Goats took their only lead of the game in the bottom of the second with a two-run home run by second baseman GJ Hill. After first baseman Zach Kokoska was plunked by a pitch from Rogers, Hill yanked a two-run blast down the right-field line to put the Goats in front, 3-1.

The Fisher Cats backed up Rogers with a pair of three-run frames in the top of the third and fifth. Three Fisher Cats produced run-scoring hits in the third inning; Paulino doubled, while third baseman Charles McAdoo and Williams singled in runs off Hartford's starter Adams to put New Hampshire back in front, 4-3.

The Fisher Cats greeted new lefty Sam Weatherly out of the bullpen with back-to-back home runs in the top of the fifth, both with two outs. Paulino began the fifth inning with a walk and Paulino reached on a fielder's choice, as the Goats attempted to turn a double play for the first out of the inning. After a Jace Bohrofen strikeout, Williams knocked a two-run homer to drive in his third run of the game and bump the Cats' advantage to 7-3. Doughty took reliever Sam Weatherly deep on the next pitch for his first homer of the season and make it 8-3, New Hampshire.

Williams knocked in his fourth run of the game with a gap-shot double in the top of the seventh inning, which gave the Fisher Cats an 8-4 advantage. The lefty slugger reached in four of five plate appearances on Sunday and finished 3-for-4 with a homer, a double and four driven in.

Both squads loaded the bases in the late innings as New Hampshire reliever Conor Larkin escaped the jam in the bottom of the eighth with a strikeout to leave three Goats stranded. The Fisher Cats then filled the bases in the top of the ninth with two walks and a hit-by-pitch that grazed catcher Jacob Sharp's helmet. Schreck worked a bases loaded walk, his fourth of the contest, to give the Cats a five-run advantage, 9-4.

New Hampshire righty Justin Kelly closed out the series victory with a scoreless ninth, as the Cats won, 9-5.

