Yard Goats Drop Rubber Match

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford Yard Goats News Release







GJ Hill had a two-run homer, but the Yard Goats lost the final game of the seven-game series to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats by a score of 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at Dunkin' Park. New Hampshire jumped ahead with a three-run third inning, leading 4-3, and held on to the lead for the remainder of the game. Bryant Betancourt crushed a homer in the sixth inning for the Yard Goats, but Peyton Williams' four-RBI game kept the Fisher Cats on top.

The Fisher Cats took the lead in the first inning on an RBI double from Eddinson Paulino off Yard Goats starter Blake Adams, giving New Hampshire a 1-0 lead.

The Yard Goats responded in the bottom half of the first inning on an RBI single from Juan Guerrero off Fisher Cats starter Grant Rogers to score Braiden Ward, tying the game 1-1.

Hill launched a go-ahead two-run home run in the second, giving the Yard Goats a 3-1 lead. New Hampshire regained the lead in the third on RBI hits from Paulino, Charles McAdoo, and Williams, pushing the Fisher Cats ahead 4-3.

Williams and Cade Doughty hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth, extending the New Hampshire lead to 7-3. Betancourt blasted a solo home run in the sixth off Fisher Cats reliever Alex Amalfi, cutting the New Hampshire lead to 7-4.

The Fisher Cats added another run in the seventh on an RBI double from Williams, making the score 8-4.

RJ Schreck walked to force in a run in the ninth, boosting the Fisher Cats lead to 9-4.

The Yard Goats are off on Monday before traveling to take on the Red Sox affiliate, the Portland Sea Dogs, on Tuesday night, June 3rd (6 PM). LHP Mason Green gets the start for the Yard Goats. The game will be streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

WP: Alex Amalfi (2-2)

LP: Blake Adams (1-4)

Time: 2:44







Eastern League Stories from June 1, 2025

