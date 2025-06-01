June 1, 2025 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 1, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

SEA DOGS TAKE ANOTHER IN ALTOONA The Sea Dogs beat the Curve in the continuance 9-3 then falling in game two 9-7. In game one, the Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the eighth. With one out, Caden Rose walked and then advanced to second on a single by Max Ferguson. A batter later, Allan Castro lined a two-run single aided by a fielding error which gave Portland a 5-3 lead. In game two, Portland was leading 7-6 entering the bottom of the eighth inning when the Curve found a way to win. With one out and Jack Brannigan on second after reaching on a fielder's choice and then advancing on a balk, Nick Cimillo laced an RBI single which scored the tying run. The next batter Brenden Dixon (2) launched a two-run walk off home run to give Altoona a 9-7 win.

PUTTING A BOW ON MAY The Sea Dogs finish the month of May with a 14-13 record. The hitters hit .214 in 27 games with 32 doubles, four triples and 21 home runs. Blaze Jordan led hitters with a .390 batting average with five doubles, six home runs and 24 RBI. Tyler Miller led the team with three triples. Through three starts in May, Yordanny Monegro had a 1.38 ERA. RHP David Sandlin led the team with 25.2 innings while LHP Connelly Early led the team in strikeouts with 33.

GIVE HIM THE ROSES Caden Rose blasted another home run yesterday, adding to his impressive week. Against the Curve, he is hitting .250 through five games with seven RBI and one walk. All three of his hits have been home runs.

SCORCHING BLAZE EARNS PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS Infielder Blaze Jordan has been named the Eastern League Player of the Week for May 19th through 25th. Jordan appeared in seven games, hitting .435 (10-for-23) with four runs scored, a double, two home runs, eight RBI, and two stolen bases. During the week, Jordan had three multi-hit games, including a 3-for-4 performance with a home run and 4 RBI on Friday, May 23rd. He is currently riding a 12-game on-base streak and has hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games. Jordan, a first and third baseman, has not committed an error this season.

WHERE DO WE STAND The Sea Dogs remain in second place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 4.0 games behind the first place Binghamton Rumble Ponies. The Rumble Ponies are currently riding an eight-game winning streak. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 7.5 games behind Binghamton.The Altoona Curve are in fourth place of the Southwest Division, 11.0 games out of first place.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 1, 2008 - Andrew Pinckney went 4-for-6, 2 HR and 5 RBI leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 17-11 victory over the Fisher Cats. Aaron Bates and Ryan Khoury also went 4-for-6 and scored three runs. Pinckney blasted his first home run during a seven-run 4th inning for the 'Dogs in which they sent 11 men to the plate.

ON THE MOUND RHP Yordanny Monegro will take the mound for the series finale this afternoon. He last pitched on May 20th vs Reading and tossed 5.0 shutout innings. He gave up three hits while walking one and striking out a season-high 10 batters. Monegro has never faced the Curve.







