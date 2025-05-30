Sea Dogs and Curve Suspended in Fifth

May 30, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona, Pennsylvania - Friday night's game at People's Natural Gas Field between the Portland Sea Dogs and Altoona Curve has been suspended due to rain with two outs in the bottom of the fifth as the Sea Dogs lead 3-1. The game will resume and finish all nine innings at 4:00 PM tomorrow, followed by a seven inning game starting no earlier than 6:00 PM.

Altoona started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Following a walk to Mitch Jebb, Jack Branningan ripped an RBI triple to take a 1-0 lead.

Portland retaliated in the top of the fourth with a solo home run by Allan Castro (1) to tie the game at 1-1.

The Sea Dogs took the lead in the top of the fifth. Ronald Rosario hit a leadoff single and then in the next at-bat Mark Kolozsvary (2) launched a two-run home run which gave Portland a 3-1.

Before the rain delay, Sea Dogs starter Connelly Early had racked up eight strikeouts in 4.2 Innings of work.

LHP Hayden Mullins will start for the Sea Dogs in the second game while the Curve will throw RHP Jarod Bayless.







