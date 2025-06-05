Akron Arms Strike out 13 in 4-1 Win

June 5, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Austin Peterson fanned seven over six innings to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-1 win over the Chesapeake Baysox on Thursday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Akron put up a big third inning. A Tyresse Turner was hit by a pitch followed by back-to-back walks from Cooper Ingle and Kahlil Watson loaded the bases. Dayan Frias brought home Turner with a sac-fly before a wild pitch scored Ingle to make it 2-0 RubberDucks. Watson came home to score two batters later when Cameron Barstad reached on a fielder's choice making it 3-0 Akron.

Mound Presence

Peterson was once again lights out at home for the RubberDucks. The right-hander did not allow a hit until two outs in the fourth on his way to six innings of one run baseball with seven strikeouts. Jake Miller picked up right where Peterson left off firing two scoreless innings with five strikeouts. Zach Jacobs struck out one in a scoreless ninth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks continued the early offense with a run in the fourth. Frias lifted a sac-fly to right to score Turner and make it 4-0 RubberDucks.

Notebook

In his starts at Canal Park, Peterson has fired 30 innings pitched allowing just three runs (two earned) while striking out 26...Miller extended his scoreless innings streak to 9.2 innings over five outings with his two scoreless frames....Jacobs extended his scoreless innings streak to 10 innings over four outings with his scoreless ninth...Game Time: 2:36 (0:43)...Attendance: 4,593.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series at Canal Park against the Chesapeake Baysox on Friday, June 6 at 7:05 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (6-1, 2.25 ERA) will face Baysox right-hander Nestor German (1-2, 6.26 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.







