Spencer Jones and Hardman Homer, Brendan Jones and Riggio Debut in Loss to Binghamton Tuesday

June 3, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Spencer Jones of the Somerset Patriots warms up

The Somerset Patriots were defeated by the Binghamton Rumble Ponies in game one of a six-game series at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, N.Y. on Tuesday by a score of 8-7.

RHP Trent Sellers (3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 3 K) was tabbed with the loss in his ninth start of the season.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, R, HR, RBI, 2 K) blasted a solo shot to right centerfield to leadoff the fourth inning.

Jones hit his first home run since returning from the injured list on 5/28. Jones ranks second in the Eastern League with 10 home runs, only trailing Somerset's Rafael Flores who has 11 home runs.

1B Tyler Hardman (2-for-2, R, HR, RBI, K) drove in a team-high two runs, including a solo home run in the seventh.

Hardman hit his fifth home run in five games. Hardman ranks tied for third in the Eastern League with nine home runs, only trailing Somerset's Rafael Flores (11) and Spencer Jones (10). Since 5/17 vs. POR, Hardman is 18-for-51 (.353/.365/.745) with 18 RBI, 9 R, 6 HR, 2 2B, and 1 BB in 11 games.

3B Dylan Jasso (1-for-4, 3B, R, K) tripled and scored on Tyler Hardman's RBI single in the fifth inning. Over his last 14 games dating back to 5/16 vs. POR, Dylan Jasso is 16-for-55 (.291/.350/.455) with 9 RBI, 8 R, 4 XBH (2 HR), 3 BB, and 2 HBP.

2B Roc Riggio (1-for-4, K) made his Double-A debut and collected his first Double-A hit in his first at-bat, a single in the first inning.

LF Brendan Jones (1-for-4, 1B, K) made his Double-A debut and recorded his first Double-A hit in his first at-bat, a single in the second inning.

