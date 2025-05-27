Rogers Spins Quality Start in Tuesday Night Loss

May 27, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (17-28) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats (23-22) at Dunkin' Park on Tuesday night, 4-1. New Hampshire starter Grant Rogers dealt six innings with one earned run on seven hits in his second career Double-A start. Rogers allowed an earned run in the bottom of the first inning before he went on to fire five scoreless innings in a quality start with four strikeouts.

Fisher Cats third baseman Charles McAdoo pounded his second homer of the season in his first game since May 18 to even the scoring at 1-1 in the top of the fourth inning. McAdoo's homer was New Hampshire's lone run in the series opener as the Cats posted three hits after that.

New Hampshire's Hunter Gregory (L, 1-1) suffered the loss after entering the game in the bottom of the seventh inning. The righty allowed two earned runs on three hits with a pair of hit-by-pitches in 1-2/3 relief innings.

Hartford pulled away in the bottom of the seventh by leading off with back-to-back singles from center fielder Cole Carrigg and shortstop Jose Torres. Carrigg swiped second to set the table for Torres' RBI single that gave the Yard Goats a 2-1 lead. Torres stole second and advanced to third on a throwing error before catcher Bryant Betancourt plated Torres with a sacrifice fly to left field, and the Goats led, 3-1, after seven innings.

The Yard Goats would add one more run in the bottom of the seventh on a run-scoring single from third baseman Nic Kent. First baseman Jose Cordova opened the frame with a walk and reached third on two wild pitches before being cashed in by Kent to give Hartford a 4-1 lead.

New Hampshire left fielder Yohendrick Piñango led off the contest by hooking a double to the right field corner but was left stranded on third base. Hartford starter Blake Adams survived five innings after that while issuing three walks and four hits, including the McAdoo homer in the top of the fourth.

Four Yard Goats arms split the final four frames of work with three punchouts and two hits allowed. Right-handed Carlos Torres (W, 1-0) salvaged the win by throwing a scoreless seventh and Bryant Castillo (S, 3) picked up the save in a blank top of the ninth.

New Hampshire and Hartford are set for a Wednesday doubleheader in Hartford, with game one set for a 5:00 PM EDT first pitch at Dunkin' Park. New Hampshire's Ryan Watson (3-2, 3.50 ERA) gets the go against Hartford's Jack Mahoney (0-2, 6.59 ERA). The Fisher Cats have yet to name a game-two starter against Yard Goats lefty Mason Green (2-2, 7.15 ERA).

New Hampshire returns to Delta Dental Stadium on Tuesday, June 3 to host the Altoona Curve, Double-A affiliates of the Pittsburgh Pirates, for a six-game series.

Fans can purchase 2025 multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at nhfishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Delta Dental Stadium box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.







Eastern League Stories from May 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.