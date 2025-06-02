Sandlin Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week

June 2, 2025 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Portland Sea Dogs' right-handed pitcher David Sandlin has been named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week for the week of May 26th through June 1st.

Sandlin tossed a seven-inning complete game shutout with eight strikeouts in his only start for the week in game one of a doubleheader on Thursday, May 29th, against the Altoona Curve in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in a game the Sea Dogs won 3-0. Sandlin yielded just three hits and one walk. It was the first complete game thrown by a Sea Dog since CJ Liu tossed a no-hitter on May 5, 2023, in game 1 of a doubleheader against the Akron RubberDucks in Akron, Ohio.

On the season, Sandlin has produced a 3-1 record with a 3.77 ERA in nine games (eight starts) with 45 strikeouts in 43 innings pitched. He ranks third in the league in winning percentage (.750) and tenth in the league with a 1.19 WHIP.

The 24-year-old entered the 2025 season ranked by Baseball America as the Red Sox' number seven prospect and number two pitching prospect. Baseball America also rates him as having the organization's best slider.

The Kansas City Royals drafted Sandlin in the 11th round of the 2022 First-Year Player Draft. He was acquired by the Red Sox from the Royals in exchange for a right-handed pitcher, John Schreiber, on February 17, 2024.

This marks the second straight week that a Sea Dogs player has been honored. Last week, Sea Dogs' infielder Blaze Jordan was named Eastern League Player of the Week.

The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats on Tuesday, June 3rd. The homestand is highlighted by Racing Night on June 3rd, Deaf & Hard of Hearing Night on June 4th, Education Day on June 5th, the Maine Whoopie Pies on June 6th, Pride Night and Fireworks on June 7th, and Catch on the Field and Maine Dairy Day on June 8th. Tickets are available for all Sea Dogs home games. Tickets can be purchased online at seadogs.com or by calling 207-879-9500.







Eastern League Stories from June 2, 2025

Sandlin Named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.