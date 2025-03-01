Comets Clinch Playoff Berth with Win Over Utica City FC

March 1, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - - With the Kansas City Comets' 4-3 win against Utica City FC on Saturday night, they have cinched their spot in the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

The Comets have now won eight straight, their longest winning streak since 2016-17. All-Star forward Zach Reget was immense in the Comets' playoff-clinching victory, scoring three in the first quarter and assisting the game-winner.

The Comets got off to a positive start with three first-quarter goals from Reget. After that, the Comets' offense found it tough as they were held scoreless in the middle two periods.

The visitors slowly climbed their way back in it, starting with Vinicius Dantas' score 3:05 into the second. At halftime, the Comets still had a 3-1 advantage but were unable to take a larger lead despite outshooting UCFC 10-7 in the second quarter.

Utica City completed the comeback effort in the third quarter with goals from Nilton de Andrade and Sergio Pinal. After a handball in the box 10:24 into the third, the Comets won a coach's challenge but were unable to convert the penalty kick or on the ensuing power play.

The Comets' scoring drought finally came to an end 17 seconds into the fourth. This time, Reget was the supplier after forcing a turnover for Danny Malhue's first career goal as he quickly made a move to get himself open at the back post.

Still, the Comets' offense was unable to loosen up. After missing a shootout shortly after Malhue's goal, the Comets failed to score on their second power play of the game.

The Comets were resilient enough on the defensive end to hold on to a tough 4-3 victory. They maintained their second-place spot in the MASL standings and improved to 13-1-2 on the season.

"When you have momentum, you have to make sure you put your chances away," Comets coach Stefan Stokic said. "Because the other team will also get momentum, but we have to make sure we defend and don't get scored on. Objectively, we should have put that game away a long time ago. In soccer, sometimes things don't go your way."

Kansas City moves on to a Sunday afternoon clash with the Milwaukee Wave. The Comets return home next Sunday to host the San Diego Sockers.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st -KC Malhue (Acosta) 4:01; KC Reget (Palmer) 11:48; KC Reget (Vandegriffe) 13:38. Penalties - None.

2nd - UC Dantas (Woods) 3:05. Penalties - None.

3rd - UC Andrade (Alves) 0:32; Pinal (Alves) 6:13. Penalties - UC Silva (yc - delay of game) 2:21; UC Alava (bc - handling) 10:24.

4th - KC Malhue (Reget) 0:17. Penalties - UC Tavares (bc - holding) 1:11.

Power Play - Comets 0/2, Utica 0/0

Penalty Minutes - Comets 0, Utica 9

Fouls - Comets 15, Utica 17

Shots - Comets 31, Utica 37

Blocks - Comets 17, Utica 10

Attendance - 4,254

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.