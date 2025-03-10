Stars Kick off Texas Two-Step Tonight vs Dallas

March 10, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars News Release







Allen, TX. - If there has never been a definition provided as 'must win,' there is one now as the Tacoma Stars (6-10-3) begin a two-game road swing through Texas tonight in Allen against the Dallas Sidekicks (6-14-3) and concludes Wednesday night in Mesquite against the Texas Outlaws (3-15-0).

Tacoma enters tonight in 9th place, one point behind the St. Louis Ambush (7-11-1) for the final playoff spot in the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. The Stars are only two points ahead of the Sidekicks currently.

To make matters a bit more challenging for the Stars, Tacoma will be without the services of the MASL league leader in save percentage Chris Toth, who is away for CONCACAF duties.

If Tacoma and St. Louis can put together win-streaks or at least post similar records in their next four games, it could set up a win-and-in game when the Stars visit the Ambush to close out the regular-season on March 30.

One thing is for certain for Tacoma, the winning needs to start tonight to keep their playoff hopes alive. Kick-off is set for 8 pm tonight at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

