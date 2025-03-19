The Stars Brand Reaches Kenya

March 19, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

TACOMA, WA. - A unique friendship began during a home game during last season's Tacoma Stars USL League Two schedule. Stars player and front office member Fellipe Souza was approached by Duncan Awuor Aluoch of The United Youths Development Group from Muhoroni, located in Kisumu County in Kenya during the Stars contest against Ballard FC.

The South African organization serves over 25 teams which face many challenges including the lack of kits. Aluoch said some players lack jerseys, footwear and must play matches with plastic balls.

Souza is employed by Datec, Inc, a company owned by Lane Smith, the owner of the Tacoma Stars, and knew of gear which could greatly help Aluoch's organization. That's when the friendship was formed and Aluoch recently sent a wonderful series of photos of his players sporting the Stars branded gear.

Not only a player for the USL League Two Stars, Souza also is on the roster for the Major Arena Soccer League Stars and was very happy to make the connection with Aluoch.

"I'm thankful we had the chance to make a difference alongside The United Youths Development Group and Mr. Duncan. Many of these kids play soccer with nothing but their love for the game, often without shirts, shoes, or even a proper ball. Yet, their passion never fades. Since my first day with the Tacoma Stars I've seen how much we care about the community and we will keep helping those in need, staying true to our values," said Souza.

Smith, owner of not only the Tacoma Stars but also the Tacoma Galaxy women's indoor and outdoor soccer teams, has long been active in community service, wherever that community may be, said, "Both Stars and Galaxy programs have a long tradition of helping others. Our teams have players from many countries, and I am proud of our organization for taking this opportunity to extend this tradition to youth soccer players in Kenya."

Soccer unites the world, and the Tacoma Stars are always proud to play their part to advance the sport and athletes wherever possible.

The Stars will kick-off their 2025 USL Two season on May 11 at 2 pm against Snohomish United.

