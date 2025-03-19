Inland Empire Readies for Special Final "Fury" Home Game

Ontario, Calif. - Those with tickets to the final Empire Strykers regular season home game of 2024-25 will be in for a special experience, the Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) club announced today. In addition to promising a fierce battle between the hosts and the visiting San Diego Sockers, the weekend's fan appreciation event will provide plenty of fun while holding historical implications as well as the potential to leave many of those in attendance jumping for joy, moved to tears, or both.

Empire welcomes San Diego to Ontario this coming Sunday, March 23, at 4:05 PM. Tickets are available.

In terms of quality on the field and boasting a winning culture, the Sockers have a legitimate shout for very best in the MASL's ten-year history. As per the usual, the two-time league champions are currently finding themselves with a chance to finish in first place, as Mexico's Chihuahua Savage has a four-point cushion but has played one more game than its foes from north of the border.

With Empire's weekend game against San Diego being a rivalry clash, head coach Onua Obasi's men will be eager to finally get over the hump, given two of their three losses to their fellow Southern Californians this season have come by single-goal margins.

Depending on the first of the back-to-back meetings with the Sockers on Saturday, as well as results elsewhere, Empire may draw additional motivation from needing a win to clinch its first playoff berth since 2021. In attempting to add to the historic nature of such an accomplishment, the organization aims to draw its biggest ever home crowd since the inception of the MASL in 2013 (current highest of 5,104 set vs. Monterrey on February 19, 2023) as well as to record the highest single-game attendance by any team during the entire campaign (current highest of 5,194 set by Kansas City vs. Chihuahua on January 25, 2025).

As a nod to its nine years of being known as the Ontario Fury before changing its name to Empire Strykers, the club is also making Sunday its retro rebrand night. For one match only, the players will take the field with special "Empire Fury" jerseys, which will be auctioned off after the final whistle, with proceeds benefiting team sponsor San Antonio Regional Hospital.

While there can only be a few lucky ones jumping for joy over their authentic, game-worn jerseys, everyone can join in the fun and family-friendly atmosphere of an Empire Fury/Strykers match day, as there will be performances, backyard-style games and lots more to keep fans of all ages entertained.

Finally, the clash with San Diego may well mark the only opportunity to bid farewell to Israel Sesay after watching the Empire legend battle for points on his home turf one last time. The 34-year-old announced on Tuesday that he will retire from professional soccer at the conclusion of the 2024-25 campaign, following a remarkable career that saw him make history with the LA Galaxy before donning the Fury/Strykers crest well over 200 times over the course of 12 seasons.

After traveling south to take on the Sockers this coming Saturday, March 22, Empire returns to Ontario the very next day for the rematch and its regular season home finale at Toyota Arena.

