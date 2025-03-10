Stars Cruise to 10-5 Win at Dallas Monday Night

ALLEN, TX. - The Tacoma Stars (7-10-3) entered tonight looking for their first road win of the season and needing that win to keep pace in the race for the eighth Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. Eight different Tacoma players logged at least one goal on their way to a 10-5 win over the Dallas Sidekicks (6-15-0).

The win pushes the Stars back into the eighth spot, two points ahead of St. Louis (7-11-1) though the Ambush hold a game in hand over Tacoma.

This game was controlled by the Stars from the beginning as they jumped to a 4-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter and never let Dallas within less than three goals at any point in the game.

The win tonight by Tacoma sets up what will likely be a very competitive and exciting final three weeks of the season.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - TAC Romero 1:25; TAC Torres (Perera) 6:19; TAC Ramos (Brisco) 12:38. Penalties - None.

2nd - TAC John 2:26; DAL Lovegrove 3:09 pp; TAC Cox 11:17; DAL De Sousa 11:58. Penalties - TAC Correa (bc- tripping) 3:08; TAC Ramos (yc- dissent) 13:41.

3rd - TAC Caceres (Cox) 2:13 pp; TAC Spurr (Romero) 3:58; DAL Texeira (Guzman) 8:16; TAC Mendoza (Cox) 13:24. Penalties - DAL (bc- too many men) 1:24; TAC (bc- too many men) 7:24; DAL M. Hernandez (bc- reckless tackle) 13:33; DAL M. Hernandez (bc- unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:22; TAC Perera (bc- unsportsmanlike conduct) 13:22.

4th - DAL Baladez (Lovegrove) 5:28; TAC Souza (Ramos) 11:54; TAC John 12:08 en; DAL Silva (N. Hernandez) 12:30. Penalties - TAC John (bc- reckless tackle) 7:15.

Power Play - Stars 1/3, Dallas 2/4

Shots - Stars 32, Dallas 20

Fouls - Stars 11, Dallas 18

Penalty Minutes - Stars 11, Dallas 4

Attendance - 1,024

