Luis Birrueta Named GK of the Week

Published on December 16, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Tacoma Stars goalkeeper Luis Birrueta

TACOMA, WA. - The Major Arena Soccer League has announced their Players of the Week and Tacoma Stars goalkeeper Luis Birrueta has been named the week's best netminder.

Birrueta topped the Baltimore Blast in a pair of games at the accesso ShoWare Center earning 3-2 and 8-6 wins for the Stars. He stopped 21 of 29 shots and his 4.00 goals-against-average is currently second best in the MASL. It's Birrueta's first career Goalkeeper of the Week award.

Birrueta is quick to share the honor with his team in saying, "It's an honor to be named Goalkeeper of the Week, but this is really a reflection of the people around me. Going up against Danny Waltman and Austin (Rogers) every day in training pushes me to be better. They raise the standard in practice and that carries over into games. I couldn't do this without the belief and support of our entire group, from Coach Becker to the last man on the roster. This is a team award and I'm proud to be a part of this locker room."

