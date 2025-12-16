Disciplinary Review Committee Rulings Announced

The Disciplinary Review Committee in collaboration with the Office of the Commissioner has determined the penalty against Kansas City Comets player, Stefan Mijatovic and Milwaukee Wave player, Derek Huffman. The MASL has zero tolerance for conduct unbecoming of a professional, the following penalty has been determined due to the player's probationary status.

DEREK HUFFMAN:

The MASL Discipline Review Committee and Office of the Commissioner has reviewed the red card boarding incident by Derek Huffman of the Milwaukee Wave and Christian Anderaos of the Kansas City Comets during the second quarter of the game on Friday, December 12, 2025. Video evidence shows that Huffman violently threw Anderaos into the boards using excessive force which endangered the safety of the opponent. This violent conduct boarding incident resulted in a red card being issued. After further review of this violent conduct incident, in addition to Huffman's probationary status, the DRC unanimously agreed that Huffman will receive an additional 4 game suspension (5 game suspension total) and will be issued an undisclosed fine and a two penalty point accumulation for the red card. The initial red card one game suspension was served on Sunday, December 14, 2025. The additional four games will be served immediately. As Huffman remains on probation, if there is another incident within the 2025-26 MASL season it may result in an immediate and indefinite league suspension.

STEFAN MIJATOVIC:

The MASL Discipline Review Committee has reviewed an on-field incident involving Stefan Mijatovic during the Kansas City Comets vs Milwaukee Wave game on Friday December 12, 2025. Mijatovic was seen stepping on and then standing on an opponent while the opponent was on the ground after a foul. This conduct unbecoming of a professional and endangering the safety of an opponent has resulted in a one game suspension, undisclosed fine and one penalty point being assessed to Mijatovic. The suspension will be served on Sunday, December 21st. As Mijatovic remains on probation, if there is another incident within the 2025-26 MASL season it may result in an immediate league suspension.

League Notice Regarding Player Suspension

Indoor soccer is an extremely physical game, particularly with today's athletes being bigger, stronger, and faster. It is the responsibility of the league, referees, coaching staffs, and players to protect themselves and one another. Any actions that go beyond the normal physicality of the game and endanger other players will not be tolerated. As the league continues to grow, we are enforcing a higher standard of professionalism with zero tolerance for conduct that violates these expectations.

Both players, Mijatovic and Huffman, are currently on league probation, which was a significant factor in the final decision. The league office, in conjunction with the Disciplinary Committee, worked closely in reviewing and ruling on these matters. The league will not tolerate conduct outside the normal physicality of play and will act swiftly and decisively when such behavior occurs.

Effective immediately following the completion of their suspensions, both players will be subject to a zero-tolerance standard. Any further actions by either player that require disciplinary action could result in permanent disbarment from participation in the league.

