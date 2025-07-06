MASL Mourns Passing of Icon Gordon Jago

July 6, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







"The entire MASL is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Gordon Jago, one of the legends of our game. His impact across the sport and his legacy will endure throughout generations. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones at this time."

- Commissioner Keith Tozer







