St. Louis Ambush Hold on for Win over Baltimore

March 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Towson, Maryland - The St. Louis Ambush went on the road and defeated the Baltimore Blast 7-6 Sunday afternoon at the TU Arena in Towson, Maryland. The victory improved the Ambush to 8-11-1 on the season, while the Blast dropped to 12-6-1. It was also the first loss at home this season for the Blast, who came into this game 8-0 at the TU Arena.

Baltimore got on the scoreboard first when Jonatas Melo was able to get open, take a pass from Ricardo Diegues and put the ball in goal in the ninth minute of the game. James Thomas scored for the Ambush, but the challenge flag was thrown by Baltimore. The video review revealed a handball on Ambush midfielder Riley Urie before the apparent goal, which was called off, leaving Baltimore with a 1-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Baltimore took a 2-0 lead in the seventh minute of the second period when Chad Poarch drew St. Louis goalkeeper Paulo Nascimento out just far enough to pass to Juan Pereira, who tapped it in. The Ambush cut the lead in half 26 seconds later when Duduca Carvalho took a hard shot that came off the chest of Melo and eluded goalkeeper Julian Rodriguez. With 46 seconds left in the quarter, Baltimore keeper Rodriguez came out in an attempt to stop a charging Will Eskay, who shot in time to find his mark to tie the game 2-2. The teams retired to the locker rooms for halftime with the score knotted.

St. Louis took a 3-2 lead in the second minute of the third quarter when Nascimento sent a long pass from beyond midfield to Raphael Araujo, who headed the ball on target. The Ambush went on a power play when Baltimore's Wellington Bramusse was sent to the penalty box for tripping in the fourth minute of the period. They made good on the opportunity when Thomas sent a pass to Lucas Almeida, who navigated a difficult angle to score from the corner along the boards. In the fourteenth minute of the third frame, the Blast got one back on a goal from Diegues to make it 4-3 going into the final period.

In the second minute of the fourth quarter, Baltimore keeper Rodriguez inadvertently sent a pass to St. Louis' Axel Chakounte, who sent it into the net to make the lead 5-3. Baltimore answered less than a minute later on Pereira's second of the match to once again make it a one-goal game (5-4). The Ambush regained a two-goal lead (6-4) in the seventh minute when a cluster of players fought for the ball near the goal mouth and Dylan Hundelt was successful in putting the ball in the net. St. Louis got another power play in the ninth minute when Diegues earned a blue card for tripping. He also got a yellow card for dissent. With one second remaining in the power play, Duduca Carvalho took a pass from Hundelt and shot from the corner to make it a 7-4 lead. Baltimore employed the sixth attacker and the strategy was effective as Jairo Guevera scored to make it 7-5 in the eleventh minute. For the remainder of the contest, Baltimore strategically alternated the sixth attacker and Rodriguez in goal. With 1:10 remaining on the clock, Baltimore's Jesus Pacheco put a shot out of Nascimento's reach to move within a goal (7-6). Both teams played hard for the remaining minute, but the Ambush and Nascimento held strong, prevented more goals, securing the win, and preparing for a happy trip home.

As they continue their quest for a postseason berth, the Ambush have four regular-season games remaining, with three of those on the road. They visit the Texas Outlaws on March 22, the Dallas Sidekicks on March 25 and the Milwaukee Wave on March 30. The final home game of the regular season is scheduled for Friday, March 28, when they host the Wave at 7:05 p.m. CDT at The Family Arena.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the March 28 home finale. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

