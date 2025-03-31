St. Louis Ambush Are Playoff Bound

March 31, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







Saint Charles, Missouri -- California, here we come. The St. Louis Ambush are headed to the Major Arena Soccer League's Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. The Ambush secured the eighth and final playoff on the last day of the regular season, Sunday, March 30.

The Ambush came into the final day with a one-point advantage over the Tacoma Stars for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Ambush lost 10-5 to the Milwaukee Wave Sunday afternoon, leaving the outcome of Tacoma's game against San Diego as the deciding contest. The Stars fell 7-2 to the Sockers, leaving the Ambush in possession of the final playoff berth. It marks the first trip to the postseason for St. Louis since 2022.

The final day was not the main story behind St. Louis's journey to the playoffs. The team pulled off a dramatic turnaround, looking like a different team in the second half of the season than they did in the first half:

FIRST 12 GAMES CATEGORY LAST 12 GAMES

12 Games Played 12

3-9-0 Overall Record (Wins-Losses-Overtime Losses) 8-3-1

2 Regulation Wins 8

8 Points 25

55 Total Goals For 96

82 Total Goals Against 75

-27 Goal Differential +21

4.6 Average Goals Scored Per Game 8.0

6.8 Average Goals Against Per Game 6.3

The Ambush now join seven other teams at the new Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, California, where the quarterfinal are slated for Friday, April 4 and Saturday, April 5, and the semifinals for Sunday, April 6. Following the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds, the two winning teams will square off in the Ron Newman Cup Championship Series with each team hosting a home game.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.