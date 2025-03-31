MASL Ron Newman Cup Quarterfinals Set

The final buzzer on the 2024-25 MASL Regular Season has sounded and all eyes are now on Oceanside, California for the 2025 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs.

Four matchups have been decided and it all begins Friday afternoon at 4 pm PST with the reigning champions, the Chihuahua Savage facing off against the St. Louis Ambush.

Then the hosts, the San Diego Sockers face off against their in-state rivals the Empire Strykers at 7:30 pm PST in what promises to be an epic showdown.

Saturday the rivalries only get hotter as the East Coast's Utica City FC and Baltimore Blast square off for the 7th time this season, this time winner advances, loser goes home. Game time is 4 pm PST.

At 7:30 pm PST the Kansas City Comets and Milwaukee Wave dance the tango for a final time. A series that always ended with the home team victorious gets even more interesting on neutral turf.

