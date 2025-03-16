Heat Travel to Utica City Sunday Afternoon

The Harrisburg Heat continue to push forward, showing offensive firepower and resilience as they look to turn strong performances into results. The team is averaging 5.3 goals per game, with Dominic Francis (18G, 8A, 26 PTS) and Joey Tavernese (17G, 7A, 24 PTS) leading the charge. Mike Da-Silva (11G, 15A, 26 PTS) has been a key playmaker, while Malcolm Harris (7G, 11A, 18 PTS) has contributed on both ends of the field. The Heat are generating plenty of chances, taking over 28 shots per game, and will look to capitalize even more in upcoming matchups.

The team also receives a major boost with the addition of Thiago Freitas, whose work visa has finally cleared. The São Paulo, Brazil native brings seven seasons of MASL experience back to Harrisburg, where he previously had standout seasons, including a career best 37 points in 2017-18. Known for his playmaking ability, Thiago will provide additional offensive support and veteran leadership as the Heat push forward.

However, the Heat are hampered by injuries, with four players ruled out for the weekend and the possibility of missing up to six players, including three key defenders. Despite these setbacks, the team remains focused on tightening up defensively and improving their goal differential (-37). Hugo Silva has been a steady presence in net, making 265 saves with a .676 save percentage, keeping the Heat competitive in every game.

Head To Head

The Harrisburg Heat and Utica City FC have faced off four times this season, with each matchup showcasing competitive play and high-scoring action. The Heat have kept games close, including a thrilling 7-6 battle where Joey Tavernese recorded a hat trick and an assist, nearly leading Harrisburg to victory. Dominic Francis has been a key offensive weapon, scoring multiple goals in several meetings, while Malcolm Harris and Ozzy Annang have stepped up with timely finishes. Defensively, goalkeeper Hugo Silva made 26 saves in one contest, helping keep Harrisburg in striking distance. Across the series, the Heat have created offensive pressure with consistent shot totals and early leads, proving they can compete with Utica. As they prepare for their next meeting, Harrisburg will look to build on their strong performances and secure a much-needed win in this season-long battle.

