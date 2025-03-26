Sidekicks Fall 9-5 to Ambush

Allen, Texas - The Dallas Sidekicks hosted the St. Louis Ambush on Tuesday night in Allen for the first time this season, after losing to them twice in St. Louis earlier in the season.

The Ambush struck first, with William Eskay finding the net just three minutes into the game. Five minutes later, Eskay doubled the lead, giving St. Louis a 2-0 advantage by the end of the first quarter.

The Sidekicks responded early in the second quarter, as Felipe De Sousa put Dallas on the board. However, the Ambush quickly regained momentum with goals from Mohamad Ndiaye and Duduca Carvalho, extending their lead to 4-1 at halftime.

Carvalho struck again in the third quarter, scoring nine minutes in to widen the gap.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Sidekicks mounted a comeback attempt, netting three consecutive goals from Felipe Silva, Bradlee Baladez, and Felipe De Sousa, cutting the deficit to 6-4. But just as momentum shifted, Raphael Araujo halted the rally with a goal at the 11-minute mark. Baladez answered back 30 seconds later, yet Lucas Almeida responded shortly after. In the final moments, Eskay completed his hat trick, sealing a 9-5 victory for St. Louis.

The Dallas Sidekicks will wrap up their season this Saturday, March 29, as they host the Empire Strykers for Fan Appreciation Night. Tickets are available now at DallasSidekicks.com/Tickets.

