Sockers to Meet St. Louis in Ron Newman Cup Semi-Finals

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







OCEANSIDE, CA - The Major Arena Soccer League Ron Newman Cup Semi-Finals are set with the #1-seed San Diego Sockers meetig the #4-seed St. Louis Ambush in a best-of-three series beginning on Friday, April 17 in Missouri. The second leg of the series will take place on Sunday, April 19, at Frontwave Arena, scheduled for a 5:05pm kickoff. If the series is tied at the end of the game, a 15-minute Knockout Game will follow to determine the series winner.

After enjoying a first-round bye as the MASL Supporters Shield winners (owners of the league's best record), the Sockers awaited the first-round winner between the Comets and the Ambush. St. Louis won the series over Kansas City 2-1, by winning the Knockout Game 2-0, after losing Game Two 6-5.

The Ron Newman Cup Playoffs have returned to a best-of-three format for all three rounds of the playoffs. Each team hosts a full 60-minute match on its home field. If the series is tied 1-1 after the two full matches are played, a fifteen-minute third match, known as the "Knockout Game", is played immediately after Match Two to decide the series. When the Finals are reached, the team with home-field advantage has the option of playing three full games instead of two games and a knockout game. Six teams out of the eight-team field qualified for the postseason, with the top two teams receiving first-round byes. On the other side of the bracket, the 3rd-seeded Milwaukee Wave take on the 2nd-seeded Baltimore Blast on April 10 & 13 in Wisconsin.

Tickets are available for all playoff series by visiting frontwavearena.com or sdsockers.com.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2026

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