Major Arena Soccer League Coming to PPL Center in Allentown, PA

Published on April 9, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







Allentown, PA - The Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) alongside Rob and Jim Brooks, have announced today that a new professional indoor soccer team will be taking the field in the Lehigh Valley, bringing a fast-growing sports experience right to Downtown Allentown.

"As kids growing up playing soccer, Jim and I followed Professional Indoor Soccer and attended many games. We've always admired the skill, intensity, and passion of the game and its players, and we're excited to bring that same high level of talent and energy to the Lehigh Valley," said owner Rob Brooks.

"Just as importantly, we are always committed to building strong connections off the field- having our team actively engage with local soccer clubs, support youth development, and create a positive impact throughout the community."

PPL Center- currently home to the American Hockey League's Lehigh Valley Phantoms- is set to expand its sports offerings by introducing the speed, skill, and high-scoring excitement of indoor soccer. The new team will enter the major league at the Premier Level, the highest level the MASL has to offer. Known for its fast-paced action and electric atmosphere, MASL play mirrors the intensity of hockey while showcasing the global appeal of the world's most popular sport.

"From a fan perspective, indoor soccer is like no other soccer - it's the same game, just condensed and intensified, which speeds up the play - creating more shots, saves, and big goals! When Pele helped create the rules back in the 1980's, the goal was to create soccer in a format that mimics ice hockey's fast pace of game and create a similar exciting fan experience," added owner Jim Brooks.

The MASL represents the highest level of Professional Indoor Soccer in the world, featuring elite players from more than 50 countries. With a unique blend of international talent and nonstop action, the league continues to grow its footprint across North America - including teams in San Diego, Baltimore, St. Louis, and more. The upcoming season will feature 24 regular season games, with 12 taking place at home in the Lehigh Valley.

"Lehigh Valley has long established itself as one of the premier sports markets in the country- driven by passionate fans, a strong community identity, and a tradition of supporting high-level professional teams," said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer.

"The leadership of Jim and Rob Brooks has been instrumental in building that culture. As owners of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms of the American Hockey League, they have created a flagship organization defined by professionalism, innovation, and a commitment to delivering a first-class experience both on and off the ice.

Bringing professional indoor soccer to Lehigh Valley is a natural next step. With visionary ownership and one of the most engaged fan bases in sports, the market is uniquely positioned to embrace and elevate the game. We are excited to see the energy of Lehigh Valley translate into a new chapter for the sport in this community."

Opening night will take place on December 5th, 2026, however fans won't have to wait long to get involved. Deposits for season tickets are available starting today, giving supporters the opportunity to lock in early access to Lehigh Valley's newest professional team. Season ticket holders will receive exclusive benefits, early access to seats, and priority for upcoming announcements surrounding the team's name, branding, and inaugural season.

Additional details, including the team's official identity, schedule, and leadership, will be announced in the coming months.

To place a deposit and secure your tickets for the team's inaugural season, visit Lehigh Valley + Major Arena Soccer League for the latest updates.







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 9, 2026

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