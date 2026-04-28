National Arena League Announces Removal of Dallas Bulls

Published on April 28, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL) News Release







CONOVER, NC - The National Arena League (NAL) today announced the immediate removal of the Dallas Bulls organization from league participation for the remainder of the 2026 season, effective immediately.

This action follows a formal review conducted by the league regarding compliance with league operational standards and contractual obligations required of all member organizations.

Based on the findings of this review, the Dallas franchise has been determined to be in material breach of its league agreement, including but not limited to failure to satisfy required financial and administrative obligations. As a result, the league has exercised its rights under the governing agreements to remove the organization from the 2026 schedule.

"The integrity and stability of the National Arena League is our top priority, ¬Â said Commissioner Brandon Ikard. "All member organizations are held to the same standards, and when those standards are not met, we have a responsibility to act in the best interest of the league, our teams, our players, and our fans. ¬Â

The NAL has taken steps to ensure minimal disruption to the remainder of the 2026 season, including adjustments to the league schedule. Updated matchups are as follows:

May 2 - Southwest Kansas Storm vs. Amarillo Warbirds

May 9 - Pueblo Punishers vs. Colorado Spartans

May 30 - Omaha Beef vs. Louisiana Rouxgaroux

No further details regarding the review will be made public at this time.







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National Arena League Announces Removal of Dallas Bulls - NAL

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