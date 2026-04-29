Dallas Bulls Respond to NAL Announcement

Published on April 29, 2026 under National Arena League (NAL)

Dallas Bulls News Release







The Dallas Bulls acknowledge today's announcement from the National Arena League regarding our removal from the remainder of the 2026 season. While we respectfully disagree with the league's characterization of our operations, we remain committed to transparency, professionalism, and the long-term growth of arena football in North Texas.

Over the past several months, the Bulls have invested significant resources into bringing high-energy, family-friendly football back to the region. Our games at Fair Park Coliseum have drawn strong community support, created local jobs, activated underutilized space, and contributed to the City of Dallas' broader goal of revitalizing Fair Park as a year-round destination.

We want to be clear:

The Dallas Bulls are not folding.

Our organization is stable, our ownership group remains committed, and we are actively exploring multiple league and venue opportunities that align with our vision for sustainable, community-driven arena football.

We will continue to operate, engage our fans, support our players and staff, and evaluate the best path forward for the Bulls brand. This moment is not an ending-it is an opportunity to build something stronger for the region.

We appreciate the continued support of our fans, partners, and the Dallas community. More updates will be shared in the coming days as we finalize next steps.

Dallas Bulls Ownership & Executive Team







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Dallas Bulls Respond to NAL Announcement - Dallas Bulls

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