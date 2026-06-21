Argos Ink OL Darius Washington
Published on June 21, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed American OL Darius Washington.
Washington (6'4"/310lbs) most recently played four games with Saskatchewan in 2025. The Florida State product played 57 games with 47 starts for the Seminoles, including bowl games, from 2019 to 2024 and was named First Team All-ACC in 2023.
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 21, 2026
- Argos Ink OL Darius Washington - Toronto Argonauts
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