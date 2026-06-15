Alouettes Partner with Bomboloni Boss

Published on June 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes announced on Monday that Bomboloni Boss, a Montreal-based bakery specializing in delicious Italian-inspired pastries, has become an official partner of the team.

Throughout the season, Bomboloni Boss products will be featured across the Alouettes' digital platforms, and fans will also be able to purchase these delicious treats at tailgate events when the Alouettes are in action.

In addition, one lucky row of fans will win Bomboloni Boss products during home games.

"The partnership between Bomboloni Boss and the Montreal Alouettes is a natural fit," said Rino Folino, Vice-President of Partnerships with the Montreal Alouettes. "Our fans will be able to enjoy delicious treats, which will enhance the stadium experience. We are pleased to support a local business and proudly welcome them into our extended family."

"I am honoured that Bomboloni Boss is now an official partner of the Montreal Alouettes, said Christina Pomponio, Chief Executive Officer of Bomboloni Boss. "As a company founded in Montreal, we believe this is a great way to connect with the community and offer Alouettes fans a new experience by participating in tailgates and in-game activations. This is a huge milestone for Bomboloni Boss. As we begin our national expansion in grocery retail, we believe the Alouettes will support our growth and open the doors to a new market. We couldn't be more excited."







Canadian Football League Stories from June 15, 2026

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