Tiger-Cats to Host Inaugural Ticats Car Show at Made in the Hammer Game on July 5

Published on June 30, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are bringing a new community experience to Hamilton Stadium this summer with the inaugural Ticats Car Show, supported by Angelo Paletta, President of TNG Exotics, "The Next Generation," before the club's Made in the Hammer Game, presented by CARSTAR, on Sunday, July 5.

Starting at 5 p.m. in the South Plaza, fans can check out a lineup of classic and exotic vehicles from local car enthusiasts. The pre-game celebration will also feature a special "Touch a Truck" experience, giving fans the opportunity to get up close with emergency vehicles, including a police car, fire truck and ambulance.

The Made in the Hammer Game celebrates the people, places and stories that make Hamilton unique. This year's game will also recognize the city's hometown heroes, including healthcare workers, first responders and community members who continue to make an impact across the Hammer.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and enjoy the car show, Touch a Truck experience and other Made in the Hammer festivities before the Ticats take on the Blue Bombers.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 30, 2026

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