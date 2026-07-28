Lions Bring Back OL Christian Olmstead to Practice Roster

Published on July 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced the following transaction on Tuesday.

Signed to Practice Roster:

American offensive lineman Christian Olmstead.

Olmstead (6'4, 302 lbs)- the native of Florence, Kentucky attended 2026 training camp with the Lions, while suiting up in both pre-season contests.

Olmstead previously spent the majority of 2021 on the Montreal Alouettes practice roster. He was later selected in round nine (71st overall) by the St. Louis BattleHawks in the 2023 XFL Draft and remained with the team through 2024 training camp.

Olmstead played in 42 games at Findlay University from 2015 to 2018, helping the Oilers' offence average 41.2 points per game and 492.4 yards per game in his senior season.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.