FPHL Announces Indiana Sentinels

May 8, 2025

Binghamton, NY - Today the FPHL announces its newest expansion franchise in Columbus, IN. The FPHL Board of Governors today Approved the new franchise which will operate under name, Indiana Sentinels. This approval was based upon the team moving to a larger building with a greater seating capacity within 3 years.

The Indiana Sentinels will be located in Columbus Indiana and will initially play their home games out of the Hamilton Community Center and Ice Arena. The arena holds 1,150 spectators. However, the city is currently focused on growing sports tourism and plans for the addition of a 2,500 seat arena are already underway. The integration of the Indiana Sentinels is going to start a foundation for continued sports tourism growth much like many FPHL cities have also experienced.

This new expansion brings not only another market to the FPHL, but will also give another route of opportunity for growth & advancement to the players of the FPHL.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) will be entering their 16th season when the 2025-26 season begins in October of 2025. Visit FPHL at Federal Prospects Hockey League on Facebook.

The FPHL is a Single-A Minor Professional hockey league operating in its 15th season during 2024-25

