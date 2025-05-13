Matchday: Timbers2 Host LAFC 2 on Wednesday Night

May 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

T2 and LAFC 2 kickoff at 7:30pm PT on Wednesday, live from Providence Park. Tickets are free.

Timbers2 remain at home in Matchweek 9 hosting Los Angeles FC 2 on Wednesday, May 14. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30pm PT. Secure your seats or catch the game on MLS Season Pass.

Free Admission - Get Your Tickets

Come support T2!

Wednesday May 14 - 7:30pm Kickoff. Tickets for Timbers2 matches are free, but must be reserved in advanced through SeatGeek.

How to Watch

Wednesday's match airs live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 emerged victorious last Friday night against Vancouver Whiecaps FC 2 at Providence Park by a 1-0 scoreline. T2 defender Nicklas Lund registered the lone goal, getting on the end of a Charles Ondo redirection in the six-yard box. The result marked T2's second win in three games.

LAFC 2 come into Providence Park with a 3-3-2 record, placing them 8th in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference. Midfielder Matthew Evans is their leading contributor in 2025 with four goals and two assists in seven games. Midfielder Jude Terry has also been productive for the Angelinos, recording four assists in eight appearances (seven starts).

Wednesday's meeting marks the first of three between the two clubs this season. Timbers2 will travel to LAFC 2 on July 13 and then host them once more on September 14.







