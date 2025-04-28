Timbers2 Forward Gage Guerra Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 7

April 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore.- Timbers2 forward Gage Guerra has been named to the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 7, the league announced today. The rookie scored his first professional goals with a hat trick in the team's first victory of the season, defeating Ventura County FC 3-2 on April 23, 2025. Guerra's hat trick came as T2's third in its four seasons of MLS NEXT Pro.

Guerra signed his first professional contract with the Timbers2 ahead of the 2025 season after being drafted by the Portland Timbers in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. The Houston native played for Army before joining the University of Louisville, where he scored nine goals and three assists in 16 appearances tallied 16 goals and three assists in 29 appearances.

Next up, T2 will travel to face The Town FC at St. Mary's College on Sunday, May 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on  MLSNEXTPro.com.

