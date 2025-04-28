Timbers2 Forward Gage Guerra Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 7
April 28, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Portland Timbers 2 News Release
PORTLAND, Ore.- Timbers2 forward Gage Guerra has been named to the MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 7, the league announced today. The rookie scored his first professional goals with a hat trick in the team's first victory of the season, defeating Ventura County FC 3-2 on April 23, 2025. Guerra's hat trick came as T2's third in its four seasons of MLS NEXT Pro.
Guerra signed his first professional contract with the Timbers2 ahead of the 2025 season after being drafted by the Portland Timbers in the third round of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. The Houston native played for Army before joining the University of Louisville, where he scored nine goals and three assists in 16 appearances tallied 16 goals and three assists in 29 appearances.
Next up, T2 will travel to face The Town FC at St. Mary's College on Sunday, May 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 28, 2025
- Timbers2 Forward Gage Guerra Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 7 - Portland Timbers 2
- Revolution II Reschedule Home Match vs. Columbus Crew 2 - New England Revolution II
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers 2 Stories
- Timbers2 Forward Gage Guerra Named MLS NEXT Pro Player of Matchweek 7
- Timbers2 Earn First Victory of the Season with 3-2 Result on the Road at Ventura County FC
- Timbers2 Travel to SoCal to Take on Ventura County FC
- Timbers2 Fall 2-1 to Colorado Rapids 2 at Providence Park
- MATCHDAY: Timbers2 Remain at Home to Host Colorado Rapids 2