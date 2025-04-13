Timbers2 Fall 2-1 to Colorado Rapids 2 at Providence Park

April 13, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - Timbers2 fell 2-1 to Colorado Rapids 2 at Providence Park on Sunday afternoon. An early Portland goal in the third minute of the match from Kyle Linhares wasn't enough for Portland as Rapids 2 bounced back to score twice in the second half.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Kyle Linhares (Mataeo Bunbury), 3rd minute: Mataeo Bunbury controlled the ball out of the air at midfield and dribbled before playing a through ball to the top of the box. Kyle Linhares took one touch and fired a shot that ricocheted off a Colorado defenseman and into the corner of the goal.

COL - Kimani Stewart-Baynes (Sam Bassett), 51st minute: Starting the attack in their defensive half, Sam Bassett played a long ball wide for Kimani Stewart-Baynes, who drove centrally before striking the ball into the far corner of the net.

COL - Malik Pinto (Sam Bassett), 77th minute: Sam Bassett settled the ball out wide and played a square pass to the middle for Malik Pinto to run onto and finish a shot from distance.

Notes

Kyle Linhares scored his second goal of the 2025 campaign.

Linhares scored in back-to-back games.

Linhares is the first T2 player to tally multiple goals this season.

Notably, both of Linhares' goals have come in the opening minutes of the match (3', 1').

Mataeo Bunbury recorded his first assist of the season.

Timbers2 (0-3-2, 3pts) vs. Colorado Rapids 2 (2-1-1, 7pts)

April 13, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Scoring Summary:

POR: Linhares (Bunbury), 3

COL: Stewart-Baynes (Bassett), 51

COL: Pinto (Bassett), 77

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Lund (caution), 32

POR: Pope (caution), 47

COL: Bassett (caution), 89

COL: Harris (caution), 90+5

POR: Guerra (caution), 90+6

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Pope, D Mohamed (Jura, 65), D Lund (Bamford, 82), D Ondo (Krapf, 90+2), M Moreno (Gallardo, 66), M Enriquez, M Revaldo (Santos, 66), F Bunbury, F Linhares, F Guerra

Substitutes Not Used: GK King, D Raley

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Linhares, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Linhares, 3); FOULS: 14 (Ondo, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 2; SAVES: 6

COL: GK Campagnolo, D Harper, D Senanou (Cameron, 83), D Flores, D Travis (Rosa, 31), M Bassett, M Amadou, M Strelinauer (Pinto, 73), F Stewart-Baynes (Copeland, 82), F Swan (Diop, 73), F Harris

Substitutes Not Used: GK Defreitas-Hansen, D Belluz

TOTAL SHOTS: 19 (Harris, 7); SHOTS ON GOAL: 8 (Harris, 3); FOULS: 14 (Strelinauer, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 8; SAVES: 4

Referee: Rachel Swett

Assistant Referees: Conrado Garcia, Joshua Mills

Fourth Official: Justin St. Pierre

Next Game

Next up, T2 will travel to Ventura County FC for a matchup on Wednesday, April 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. (Pacific) and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

